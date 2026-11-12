A Ukrainian woman was caught at the border with Romania trying to smuggle cigarettes in hidden compartments in her car

At the “Porubne” border crossing, border guards caught a Ukrainian citizen attempting to illegally smuggle approximately 500 packs of cigarettes into Romania. The woman had hidden the cigarettes in the vehicle’s structural cavities.

The incident occurred in the morning during border and customs inspections. A Ukrainian citizen born in 1983 was traveling to Romania in her own car.

During the inspection, the woman claimed she was not carrying any goods. However, border guards, together with customs officials, conducted a search of the vehicle.

As a result of the inspection, cigarettes bearing Ukrainian excise stamps were found in the structural cavities of the vehicle’s trunk and storage compartment.

In total, law enforcement officers found and seized approximately 500 packs of cigarettes.

Customs officials drew up the corresponding report.

Earlier, the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 43-year-old resident of the Chernivtsi district on charges of smuggling narcotics on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A large-scale smuggling operation involving the narcotic “kratom” from the Czech Republic was uncovered in Ukraine.

As part of the international special operation “Español,” law enforcement officials disrupted drug supply routes from Spain, the United States, and Portugal to Ukraine. The operation was aimed at curbing international drug trafficking and uncovering routes used to smuggle prohibited substances into Ukraine.

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