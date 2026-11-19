At the “Porubne” border crossing, border guards discovered a specially equipped hiding place containing a large sum of foreign currency on a passenger bus.

A Turkish citizen was driving the bus to Romania. During a thorough inspection, border guards, together with customs officials and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), found packages containing cash.

A total of 500,000 U.S. dollars was seized. The bus was also confiscated, and customs officials drew up the corresponding report.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

While inspecting international express shipments bound for Poland, Ukrainian customs officials discovered seven packages containing 551 brushless motors for FPV drones. All shipments underwent customs inspection before being sent abroad. Components intended for drones were found inside them.

Kyiv customs officials intercepted unusual packages containing a shark’s head and an elephant’s tusk.

At the “Ustyluh” border crossing, a Polish citizen attempted to bring nearly 3,000 e-cigarette cartridge parts into Ukraine without declaring them or paying customs duties. The goods, still in their original packaging, were being transported in the trunk of a car through the “green corridor.”

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