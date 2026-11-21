On the afternoon of November 21, Kyivvodokanal reported that water pressure in the water supply networks on the left bank of the capital had stabilized. Currently, the readings are within normal limits, and water is being supplied as usual.

“Water supply to the left bank of the city is operating normally. Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to monitor the water supply system and are working to restore stable water supply to other areas of the capital,” according to a statement on the Telegram channel.

Kyivvodokanal explained the delay in water restoration after power was restored.

An investigation is underway in Kyiv into negligence and a possible conspiracy involving Kyivvodokanal’s procurement activities and the inner circle of the head of the Urban Development Ministry.

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