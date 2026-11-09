In the Lviv region, a doctor with a heart condition underwent a unique, minimally invasive surgery

Lyubomyr Parokhonyak, a 58-year-old surgeon from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, learned of a dangerous heart condition during a routine checkup. Specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv saved the man’s life by performing an extremely complex aortic arch replacement surgery using a minimally invasive technique for the first time.

Lyubomyr Parokhonyak had been active his entire life and had no health complaints. However, during a routine cardiac ultrasound, he was diagnosed with a congenital aortic valve defect and an aortic aneurysm.

An aneurysm is a pathological enlargement of a blood vessel wall that can rupture and lead to life-threatening consequences. The diagnosis came as a complete surprise to him.

“I can’t begin to describe how sudden and unexpected it was. It took me some time to process the diagnosis and come to terms with it,” recalls Lyubomyr Parokhonyak.

The patient faced a difficult choice: continue monitoring his condition, risking an aneurysm rupture, or agree to elective open-heart surgery.

He admits that he was hesitant at first, as he understood the complexity and risks of such a procedure. Moreover, it wasn’t easy for him to put his trust in other doctors and find himself in the role of a patient.

“I hesitated about whether I should undergo such a serious operation right now. I understood its scope and risks. Moreover, as a doctor, it wasn’t easy for me to trust someone else and become a patient myself,” he said.

Ultimately, Lyubomyr Parokhonyak decided to undergo surgery, but he wanted the procedure to be minimally invasive. So he turned to his colleagues in Lviv—the team of cardiac surgeons at the Heart and Vascular Center of St. Panteleimon Hospital.

The facility’s medical staff has experience performing minimally invasive surgeries on heart valves and the aorta. However, they had never previously performed aortic arch replacement using this method, as it is one of the most complex procedures in cardiac surgery, typically performed using open-heart surgery.

Roman Domashich, head of the Heart and Vascular Center, explained that the surgery requires extreme precision and involves a series of complex steps.

“During the procedure, it is necessary to isolate the aortic arch and fully mobilize its branches, completely stop blood flow, connect the heart-lung machine, and ensure selective cerebral perfusion. After that, we must perform aortic arch replacement and connect its branches to the vascular graft. This is the highest level of complexity in cardiac surgery,” explains Roman Domashich.

The team faced the question of which method to choose: traditional open surgery with an incision of approximately 18 centimeters, or a minimally invasive procedure through a significantly smaller access point—just 5–6 centimeters.

After weighing all the risks and the patient’s wishes, the cardiac surgeons decided to try the less traumatic method.

“We understood that this was a technically very complex procedure with this type of access. But we took the test results into account and decided it was worth a try. It’s less traumatic for the patient, and his comfort and safety are our priority. In fact, Lyubomyr was carrying a time bomb in his chest. It’s a good thing he took the plunge. The surgery was extremely complex precisely because of the chosen approach, but we succeeded,” concludes Roman Domashich.

During the surgery, the doctors replaced the aortic valve, the ascending aorta, and the aortic arch; they reimplanted its branches, as well as a portion of the descending aorta. The entire procedure was performed using a minimally invasive approach.

Just five days after the surgery, Lyubomyr Parokhonyak returned home. He admits that he feels much better than he expected after such a complex procedure.

“People ask me, ‘How are you?’ And I reply that if it weren’t for the bandage, I wouldn’t even feel like I’d had surgery. My patients are already waiting for me; I want to complete my rehabilitation as soon as possible and return to my beloved work—surgery,” the doctor said.

This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv.

As a reminder, Yuriy Halas, a 55-year-old tractor driver from the Lviv region, had almost completely lost vision in his left eye due to a rare tumor that usually occurs in newborns and infants. The man had ignored his deteriorating vision for years until it became extremely difficult for him to work in the fields. Specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital removed the tumor, and the patient’s vision was partially restored the very next day.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns over approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

In Lviv, doctors helped a 62-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi who was suffering from a critical disruption of blood flow to both legs. The man sought treatment from specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital, complaining of severe pain and a sensation of coldness in his lower extremities.

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