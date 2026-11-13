In the Lviv region, a Mercedes collided with an Audi; a 4-year-old child died in the accident

On Thursday, November 12, a fatal traffic accident involving two SUVs occurred in the Lviv region. A 4-year-old child died as a result of the collision, and the driver of one of the vehicles was detained.

According to the investigation, the accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on the highway between the villages of Novyi Vytkiv and Korchyn in Sheptytskyi District. According to preliminary information, the 43-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 veered into the oncoming lane on a curved section of the road, where he collided with an Audi Q5 driven by a 29-year-old man.

The driver’s 4-year-old daughter was in the Audi. As a result of the collision, the child sustained severe injuries. She was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, the child died less than three hours later. The drivers of both vehicles were unharmed.

Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the victim’s death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz ML 350 was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of the suspicion is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In the Kyiv region, a drunk driver fatally struck a woman and fled the scene of the accident. Ukrainian TV host Natalya Salonik was involved in a car accident and requires surgery after suffering a spinal fracture.

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