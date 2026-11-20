While clearing debris at the site of a Russian strike in the Lviv region, emergency responders found a small gray kitten.

The animal was trapped amid the rubble, but rescuers managed to pull it out alive.

The State Emergency Service shared footage of the rescue and emphasized that every life is priceless—even amid pain, anxiety, and widespread destruction.

As a reminder, on the night of November 20, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and strike drones. Lviv Oblast was also targeted: in particular, the ticket terminal at the Sknyliv train station was destroyed. The attack resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Source: Lviv Regional State Emergency Service

In Lviv, two people were killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the morning of November 20. Additionally, a hit on the ticket terminal at the Sknyliv train station was recorded, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Lviv and the region following the Russian attacks. As a result of the Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional State Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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