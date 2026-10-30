The resolution of the Lviv Regional Council declaring 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych has not yet taken effect. The resolution has not yet been signed, and the signature of the acting chairman of the regional council is required for it to take effect.

The order designating next year as the Year of the UPA and these prominent Ukrainian figures remains unimplemented for now. The resolution’s fate depends on its signing by an authorized official.

Kozytskyi noted that the regional council’s resolution has not yet been signed. He also emphasized the need to take into account Ukraine’s foreign policy interests and relations with Poland.

“I would like to inform you that the resolution of the Lviv Regional Council, referred to in your letter, has not yet been signed and has not entered into force. I am convinced that decisions made by authorities at all levels must take into account Ukraine’s foreign policy interests and good-neighborly relations with the Republic of Poland,” wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

He also noted that he understands the sensitivity of issues related to historical memory for the Ukrainian and Polish peoples and the importance of discussing them with mutual respect and a willingness to reach an understanding.

The press service of the Lviv Regional State Administration clarified that for the resolution to take effect, it must be signed by Yuriy Kholod, the acting chairman of the Lviv Regional Council. As of the time of this report, this has not been done. The administration also emphasized that it did not initiate the decision in question.

A Controversial Past Versus the Realities of Today: Lessons from the Latest Conflict Between Ukraine and Poland.

As a reminder, Tusk criticized the decision to declare 2027 the Year of Shukhevych, the UPA, and Olzhych.

On August 24, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that honoring Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych in the National Pantheon could complicate Ukraine’s European integration. According to him, this could worsen Kyiv’s relations not only with Warsaw but also with Europe as a whole.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

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