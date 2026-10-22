In the Lviv region, a service dog helped detect a substance resembling cocaine

At the “Hrushiv” border crossing, border guards from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, working together with customs officers, discovered a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine.

During a thorough inspection of a vehicle transporting a car on a trailer and heading toward the Ukrainian border, border guards deployed a service dog named Boni to check for possible narcotics.

The dog alerted to an area under the rear passenger seat of the car. During a subsequent search, white powder was found in a plastic container.

A 35-year-old resident of the Lviv region was behind the wheel of the vehicle. Information regarding the discovery of the substance was forwarded to the National Police for verification and legal assessment.

Law enforcement officials are investigating this incident as a potential criminal offense under Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to the illegal production, acquisition, storage, transportation, and other activities involving narcotic substances not intended for sale.

Experts are to determine the final composition and origin of the seized substance. At this time, its classification as a narcotic has not been officially confirmed.

Source: 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

In Kyiv, two young men were notified of their status as suspects after they turned their walks around the neighborhood into a scheme to distribute “stashes” of psychotropic substances for illegal profit.

A 26-year-old man, who was serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv, attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.

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