A 40-year-old man will stand trial in Lviv Oblast for distributing child pornography

A resident of the Yavoriv District collected, stored, and distributed pornographic material—including files depicting child sexual abuse—between 2023 and 2026.

He stored the prohibited content on Telegram and on his smartphone, sent it via private messages, and posted it in his own Telegram group.

An expert analysis confirmed that the seized files contained child pornography.

The man is charged with a series of crimes under Articles 301 and 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officers exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create prohibited materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

The Sumy Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the Shostka City and District Court regarding a local woman who was sentenced to 8 years in prison, with a ban on holding positions involving work with children, for 3 years.

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