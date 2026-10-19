In the Lviv region, the neighbors of a fallen soldier spoke out against renaming a street in his honor

In the village of Antonivka, part of the Zhuravne community in Lviv Oblast, a conflict arose over a proposal to name a street after the fallen soldier Bohdan Berchak. The initiative to rename the street came from the mother of the soldier, who died at the age of 23. However, about half of the street’s residents did not support the idea.

Bogdan Berchak’s mother

proposed renaming Nova Street in his hometown on the anniversary of her son’s death. According to her, she wanted to preserve the memory of the soldier who gave his life defending Ukraine.

There are only eight houses on the street. However, even among such a small number of residents, opinions were evenly split: four households supported the renaming, while four others opposed it.

Lilia Berchak shared the situation on social media. She found the response from some neighbors particularly painful, as they explained their position by citing a desire to avoid additional hassle.

Lilia Berchak, the mother of a soldier, wrote about this situation on Facebook.

“Eight buildings… Four of them didn’t support it. ‘Why do we need problems? He’s already gone anyway.’ Our son is gone, but we’re still here—we wake up every morning, make plans, live our happy lives, and very often forget who we have to thank for that,” wrote the soldier’s mother.

As a reminder, a poll was held in Kyiv regarding the renaming of Zelenogorskaya Street in the Solomyanskyi District in honor of Hero of Ukraine and military pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, call sign “Jus.”

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, the issue of renaming the city stadium—which since 1994 has borne the name of Hryhorii Tonkochiev, the first secretary of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Committee of the Communist Party—has been raised.

Earlier in Odesa, Ilf and Petrov Street was renamed in honor of the Glodan family, all of whom perished as a result of the war.