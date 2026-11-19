Law enforcement officers in Lviv Oblast, in collaboration with their colleagues from Luhansk Oblast, dismantled a transnational network involved in the smuggling and distribution of narcotics and psychotropic substances with a monthly turnover of over 11 million hryvnias.

The group consisted of six residents of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, aged 19 to 34, who had established a supply chain for wholesale shipments of kratom and e-cigarettes containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from EU countries to Ukraine.

To store and package the prohibited substances, the suspects rented an office and five garage units in Dnipro, through which over a metric ton of “merchandise” passed each month. Sales were conducted through specialized Telegram channels, both retail and in large wholesale shipments of five kilograms or more, and two employees of a logistics company were involved in the shipments. The perpetrators accepted payments from customers via cryptocurrency wallets and bank cards belonging to front men.

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During 15 searches, law enforcement officers seized approximately one metric ton of kratom, 500 cans of liquid containing THC, 320 electronic devices, and 79 THC-containing smoking cartridges, as well as rough accounting records and packaging equipment. The total value of the seized items on the “black” market exceeds 12 million hryvnias.

All six detainees were notified of their status as suspects under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale), which carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Investigators are requesting that they be held in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

Source: Lviv Regional Police.

Earlier, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against two men suspected of organizing the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances. At the time of the first offense, one of the suspects was 17 years old, and his accomplice was 27.

Earlier in Kyiv, a court found a 34-year-old local woman guilty of illegally possessing psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell them. The woman was in possession of PVP, amphetamine, and 4-MMS (4-methylmethcathinone).

In addition, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

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