A drunk driver who fatally struck a woman and fled was arrested in the Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old resident of Drohobych who, according to police, caused a fatal traffic accident while intoxicated and fled the scene. A 24-year-old woman from the Drohobych district died as a result of the collision. The driver of the Nissan X-Trail faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to preliminary findings by law enforcement, the traffic accident occurred on October 25 at approximately 6:10 p.m. on the “Mostyska–Sambir–Boryslav” highway in the Drohobych district.

An unidentified driver, operating an unidentified vehicle, struck a 24-year-old local resident who was walking along the shoulder of the road with a friend, and then fled the scene. The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Criminal police operatives, investigators, and personnel from other units of Police Station No. 1 of the Drohobych District Police Department, as well as criminal investigation operatives and personnel from other police units in Lviv Oblast, were involved in the investigation.

Through their investigation, law enforcement officers determined that a 49-year-old resident of Drohobych, the driver of a Nissan X-Trail, was involved in the traffic accident. It was also established that the man was driving while intoxicated—his blood alcohol content was over 2.5 per mille. Law enforcement officers detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from the Transport Crimes Investigation Division of the Lviv Regional Police Investigation Department have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286-1 (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to ten years, along with disqualification from driving for a term of five to ten years.

Source: Lviv Regional Police

As a reminder, two people were killed and a child was injured in a traffic accident in the Kharkiv region.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident.

Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a bus carrying passengers that overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.

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