A farewell ceremony was held on November 24 at Independence Square in Kyiv for 26--year-old U.S. citizen Hayden Fisher Miller, who was killed on October 9, 2025, while on a combat mission in the Kharkiv region and whose body was recovered and identified only more than a year later.

Hayden was born on February 15, 1999, graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Criminal Justice, completed training at officer and infantry schools as well as Ranger School, earned the rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and Ranger qualification, and in 2023, he arrived in Ukraine and joined the International Legion.

During the farewell ceremony, where the national anthems of Ukraine and the United States were played, an honor guard presented the fallen soldier’s mother—American artist and writer Lori Reece Miller—with the Ukrainian and American flags that had draped the casket. After the war ended, the soldier dreamed of staying in Ukraine to help rebuild the devastated cities, but he will be buried in his homeland—in Camarillo, California.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, people bid farewell to an Australian who died fighting for Ukraine.

A 43-year-old Latvian volunteer, Vitalijs Šampins, whose call sign was “Wolf,” was killed on the Kharkiv front.

Read us on