In the Mykolaiv region, major repairs have begun on a problematic section of the R-55 highway near Veselynove in the direction of Odesa. The work will cover 5.2 km of the highway and is funded by the European Union as part of the Ukraine Facility program.

The company “Avtomagistral-Pivden,” which is carrying out the work, announced the start of the repairs.

According to the contractor, local residents have been demanding that the road be repaired for about ten years. In 2021, they staged two protests due to the road’s poor condition.

Currently, the section under repair has been completely closed off, and a temporary detour has been set up for drivers.

During the work, the old pavement is being milled, the road base is being removed, and a new reinforced concrete structure is being installed. After dismantling the previous base, it was discovered that the road runs over weak soil that cannot withstand standard loads.

Therefore, the contractor is replacing the unsuitable soil with loam from local quarries. Work is being carried out to a depth of 1–1.5 meters. Next, geotextile and drainage sand will be laid.

The new road structure will consist of a 20-centimeter-thick layer of drainage sand, a 21-centimeter-thick layer of crushed stone and sand mixture, a monolithic base of lean concrete—16 cm—and a top cement-concrete layer 26 cm thick.

The top layer is planned to be constructed using the “washed concrete” method, which involves removing a thin layer of cement slurry from the surface of the fresh pavement to expose the crushed stone.

According to the company, this technology is intended to reduce traffic noise, ensure better tire traction and water drainage, and increase the pavement’s resistance to frost and de-icing chemicals.

Earlier in Bukovina, residents blocked a road due to substandard repairs.

In Kyiv, repairs to the overpass near the Chernihivska metro station are nearing completion.

In Kyiv, budget losses of nearly 4.2 million hryvnias were uncovered during payments for pothole repairs in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for local road repairs.

The Zhytomyr bypass will be widened to four lanes.

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