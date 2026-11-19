An accident occurred on a main water pipeline on Obolonskyi Avenue in Kyiv. Due to damage to the pipeline, water service has been temporarily suspended in two apartment buildings.

Damage to the 200-mm-diameter main water pipeline was reported at 22a Obolonskyi Avenue.

Due to the accident, water service has been temporarily suspended for two residential buildings at 22 and 22a Obolonskyi Avenue.

The damaged section of the water main has already been shut off. To repair the damage, specialists need to carry out excavation work in the courtyard.

Drainage from the area around the buildings is currently difficult because the storm sewer is clogged.

This was reported with reference to “Kyivvodokanal.”

In Kyiv, near the “Demiivska” metro station, a water main has burst, and water is flowing onto the road.

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