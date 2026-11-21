Following a massive Russian attack on the night of November 20, energy workers managed to partially stabilize the power supply in the affected regions of Ukraine. At the same time, the situation in the Odesa region remains difficult, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

"Meanwhile, enemy attacks continue. Russia is deliberately targeting power facilities that have already been restored. In addition, constant air raid alerts significantly complicate and slow down repair work. Because of this, the power supply situation in the regions may change rapidly,” the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

“As of the evening of November 21, the situation in the Odesa region remains difficult. Due to constant enemy attacks on the region’s main power grids, large-scale power outages are occurring, and automatic protection systems are activating,” the Ministry of Energy notes.

Each time power is restored, temporary voltage spikes or drops are possible, the Ministry of Energy reminds readers, and asks that people not leave high-power electrical appliances plugged in; this will protect them from damage.

Russia attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region; power outages have been reported.

The Kremlin’s main targets: how Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa are preparing for winter.

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