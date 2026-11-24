The number of local power outages in the Odesa region has increased 15-fold following the latest Russian attacks. Although power company workers managed to stabilize the situation after the shelling, consumers turning on high-power household appliances simultaneously as soon as power is restored causes grid overloads, new outages, and repeated power cuts.

The company has urged residents of the region to unplug high-power appliances from the grid during outages and, once power is restored, to turn them on one at a time, gradually increasing the power to electric heating systems. Following these recommendations will help reduce the number of outages and prevent repeated power cuts.

Source: statement from the energy company DTEK.

The power supply situation in Odesa and surrounding areas remains extremely challenging. Utility workers are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will study remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

As a result of enemy shelling of Odesa on November 18, 2026, the Museum of Contemporary Art building sustained damage.

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