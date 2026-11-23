In the Odesa region, law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a newborn whose body was found in a cesspool on the grounds of a private residence.

The 38-year-old mother had been hospitalized the day before with bleeding, and she told doctors she had suffered a miscarriage.

Medical staff forwarded the information to the police. The woman stated that the miscarriage occurred in an outdoor outhouse. During an inspection, law enforcement officers found the body of an infant in the cesspool; preliminary data indicate the fetus was 8–9 months old.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional murder of a newborn child by its mother. The body was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are determining the circumstances of the tragedy under the procedural supervision of the Berezivka District Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

Juvenile prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified three women that they are suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally transfer a newborn child to a Chinese citizen in exchange for monetary compensation. The infant was taken out of Ukraine at the age of one and a half months.

In the Kirovohrad region, indictments were filed against two mothers whose infants died after being poisoned by nitrates. According to investigators, the children’s formula was prepared using well water in which the concentration of harmful substances exceeded the norm by more than 17 and 36 times, respectively, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

In the Odesa region, a mother will stand trial for beating her 5-year-old son with the wooden handle of an axe.

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