In the Odesa region, more than $270,000 was found in a minibus, hidden in socks

At the “Orlivka” border crossing, border guards and the SBU discovered undeclared currency totaling more than $270,000. A Ukrainian citizen traveling to Turkey by minibus attempted to smuggle the money out of Ukraine.

During an inspection of the vehicle, hidden compartments were found in the door sills, under the hood, and inside the headlight housings. The cash, wrapped in socks and plastic bags, had to be retrieved by partially dismantling parts of the vehicle’s body.

A total of $270,400 and €500 were seized. A report was filed against the offender. A notification regarding the discovery of evidence of a criminal offense was sent to law enforcement authorities. The operation was conducted jointly with representatives of the Odesa Customs Office.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, the suspects transferred 1.5 million hryvnias to support border guards in the Chernihiv region.

Meanwhile, border guards found ten stowaways in a milk truck.

In Rivne Oblast, a high school student was smuggling draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

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