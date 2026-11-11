In the Odesa region, a group of medical professionals was caught issuing disability certificates to men to help them evade mobilization

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations uncovered a group of medical workers in the Odesa region who, for $8,000, promised men subject to military service that they would secure disability status for them in order to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

To carry out the scheme, the doctors fabricated diagnoses for patients, tampered with test results, and issued medical documents without actually examining the patients.

According to the SBI, the scheme was organized by a doctor at one of the emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in the Odesa region. He recruited six other medical professionals from various specialties to participate in the illegal activity.

The organizer sought out men willing to pay for fake medical documents. His accomplices then stepped in to ensure the necessary certificates and test results were prepared.

In particular, a family physician created electronic referrals for medical examinations even for men with whom she did not have signed medical agreements.

To confirm the fictitious illnesses, the participants in the scheme resorted to forgery: they substituted biological samples from healthy men and altered the results of laboratory tests.

In this way, medical professionals prepared documents that were intended to serve as the basis for establishing disability status and obtaining deferrals from mobilization.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Earlier in the capital, a 59-year-old woman was exposed who, according to the investigation, organized the issuance of fictitious disability status for men of draft age in exchange for $20,000. The scheme was intended to help them avoid mobilization.

In the Kyiv region, an alleged scheme to secure a lifetime disability classification for $10,000 was uncovered. Among those detained are the director of a district hospital, a private entrepreneur, and a former member of the medical and social expert commission.

Read us on