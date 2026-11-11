A man in the Poltava region was drafted after suffering a stroke: the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case

In the Poltava region, a man was drafted despite having suffered a stroke and having chronic health conditions. Following intervention by the Ombudsman’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigations launched a pretrial investigation into the actions of officials at the territorial recruitment and social support center.

The case was opened on the grounds of a possible abuse of authority or official powers by a military official.



Lubinets noted that this story came to light during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission in the Poltava region, and the matter has now moved forward.

At that time, a woman approached him with a complaint regarding possible violations of her son’s rights during mobilization.

The Ombudsman reported that his intervention has yielded concrete results:



First, the Military Law Enforcement Service conducted an investigation and confirmed the facts reported by the mother.

Second, signs of a criminal offense were found in the actions of certain officials from one of the departments of the Poltava Regional Territorial Mobilization and Recruitment Center and the Joint Staff.

Third, the investigation materials were forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations in Poltava.

Fourth, the State Bureau of Investigations has launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority or official powers by a military official.

“The investigation is ongoing. The task of the investigation now is to establish all the circumstances and provide a proper legal assessment of the officials’ actions. We will monitor its progress,” Lubinets emphasized.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

In Chernivtsi, charges were filed against officials of the Territorial Recruitment Center who detained a father of many children who had been granted a deferment, according to Lubinets.

Lubinec stated that the bribe for release from the TCC could amount to $20,000.

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