An indictment has been filed against two employees of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Poltava Regional Office and a lawyer, who are accused of extorting and receiving $110,000 in illicit benefits. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

According to media reports, the case involves Oleksandr Popp, head of the investigative department of the regional SBU office; Serhiy Gerashchenko, a senior investigator in that department; and attorney Vyacheslav Delia. According to the investigation, the officials, through an intermediary, demanded money from the owner of a company whose director is suspected of supplying equipment to Russia via front companies in Kazakhstan.

In exchange for the specified amount, law enforcement officials promised to ensure a plea agreement with the company’s director, to refrain from filing motions with the court to arrest him or freeze the company’s assets, and to effectively halt the criminal prosecution. The suspects were exposed in April 2026 immediately after receiving the second installment of the bribe, amounting to $55,000.

In addition, the investigation established that the attorney had convinced the businessman to transfer an additional $8,000, ostensibly to bribe the judge who was to approve the plea agreement. In reality, the defense attorney had no connections with the judge and planned to embezzle these funds.

The actions of the SBU officers were classified as receiving an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale, while the lawyer’s actions were classified as aiding and abetting, fraud, and incitement to give a bribe. The indictment was submitted to the court on November 17. Previously, the court imposed pretrial detention as a preventive measure on the suspects, with the possibility of bail set at 5 million hryvnias for Oleksandr Popp and 4 million hryvnias for Serhiy Gerashchenko.

Source: SAPO and NABU.

The former mayor of Reni and a former city council member were finally convicted of extorting $100,000 in exchange for leasing approximately 2.5 hectares of municipal land. The defendants had already received half of this amount.

A judge from the Pavlohrad Court was sentenced to prison for accepting a $2,000 bribe.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

Read us on