In the Poltava region, a man who brutally beat and set a woman on fire was sentenced to prison

In the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast, a 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the intentional murder of his live-in partner with particular cruelty. During an argument, he doused the 55-year-old woman with a flammable substance and set her on fire. The victim died in the hospital from her burns.

Prosecutors from the Kremenchuk District Prosecutor’s Office proved the man’s guilt in court. His actions were classified under paragraph 4, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional murder committed with exceptional cruelty.

The tragedy occurred on May 6, 2026, in one of the villages in the Kremenchuk District.

The investigation established that on that day, the man and his 55-year-old partner were drinking alcohol at their home. An argument broke out between them, during which the 58-year-old man took a bottle containing a flammable substance, doused the woman with it, and set her on fire.

The victim, engulfed in flames, managed to run to a neighbor’s house. The neighbor called for medical help and law enforcement.

According to experts, the woman suffered thermal burns covering more than 70% of her body. Despite the doctors’ efforts, she died 10 days later in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The court sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison. The man admitted his guilt in the crime.

He will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal case was conducted by investigators from the Kremenchuk District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava Oblast.

As a reminder, prosecutors filed an indictment against the man with the court in the summer of 2026.

This was reported by the prosecutor’s office.

Previously, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved in court the guilt of a 61-year-old man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the systematic rape of his partner’s minor great-granddaughter and the distribution of child pornography.

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officials exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create illegal materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

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