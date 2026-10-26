The "Diya" portal now offers the option to obtain an extract from the War Veterans Registry

Veterans and family members of fallen defenders can now obtain an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans on the “Diya” portal. The document confirms their status and is required to apply for government benefits and social guarantees.

The service is available to citizens whose information is entered in the registry, including combatants, war veterans, persons with war-related disabilities, family members of fallen defenders, victims of the Revolution of Dignity, and persons with special merits to the Motherland.

To request the document, you must log in to the portal, go to the “Extract from the Veterans Registry” service in the “Veteran PRO” section, and confirm your request, after which a processed PDF file containing a QR code and the agency’s qualified electronic signature will be sent to your personal account and via email. In addition, the options for obtaining the extract through the Administrative Service Center (ASC) have been expanded—from now on, it can be requested by veterans’ children under the age of 23 or their legal representatives to receive state support for education.

Source: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in Ukraine, it is now possible to apply through the “Diya” app for pregnancy and childbirth benefits, as well as child care benefits for children under one year of age.

A new service is being developed in the “Diya” app and on the “Diya” portal that will allow users to submit online notifications regarding the start of construction or renovation of private homes, garden houses, and summer cottages up to two stories high (excluding attics), as well as garages and outbuildings.

An AI agent has been launched in the “Diya” app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

Read us on