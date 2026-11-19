The Kolomyia City and District Court found a 33-year-old serviceman from the Pyadytska community guilty of sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

The crimes took place over a period of about two years—from the summer of 2023 to May 2025.

The man pleaded not guilty and claimed that the girl had falsely accused him because he had restricted her access to her smartphone. However, the court took into account the results of the forensic examination and other evidence in the case and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

The prosecutor’s office is preparing an appeal and will seek a life sentence for the convicted man.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, in the Vinnytsia region, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi district is set to stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Poltava, a 57-year-old man was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl. The court also found him guilty of sexually assaulting another minor.

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 40-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of an 11-year-old child. The boy was strangled and, likely, raped.

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