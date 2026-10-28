In the Carpathian region, a roe deer died after spending several days in critical condition at a petting zoo

A roe deer died at the petting zoo attached to the Phoenix Relax Park hotel in the village of Polianytsia, near Bukovel. According to the animal welfare organization UAnimals, the animal had been in critical condition for several days without proper care.

According to animal rights activists, a video surfaced online on October 25 showing an exhausted roe deer lying in a muddy area near the fence of its enclosure. The author of the post, Svitlana, claims that the resort’s management and zoo staff were aware of the animal’s condition but failed to provide it with proper care. According to her, the roe deer did not even have water.

According to UAnimals, the woman called the police, who documented a possible case of animal cruelty. After the police arrived, the roe deer—according to the author of the post—was given water and painkillers and was moved onto a tarp.

At the same time, according to animal rights activists, the hotel complex claimed that they had tried to save the animal and had previously called in a veterinarian. The roe deer died the day after the video was shared.

UAnimals reported that its lawyers provided the author of the post with advice on how to proceed. In addition, the organization filed its own report with the police, as well as a petition from the inter-factional coalition “Humane Country.”

UAnimals called on the National Police of Ukraine to thoroughly investigate the incident and determine whether there were any violations in the treatment of the animal. The organization also asks the public to share this information so that the case does not go unnoticed.

Animal rights activists have spoken out against visiting petting zoos, stating that the use of animals for entertainment can cause suffering. Law enforcement must determine the circumstances surrounding the doe’s death and the possible liability of the park’s employees.

Phoenix Relax Park later commented on the doe’s death and stated that it is committed to objectively investigating all the circumstances of the incident. Representatives of the park expressed their condolences over the animal’s death and noted that after its condition worsened, a veterinarian was called in to treat it, but the doe could not be saved.

The park reported that biological samples have been collected for laboratory testing, and they are awaiting the test results and the veterinarian’s official conclusion, which should help determine the cause of death.

“Biological samples have now been collected for laboratory testing. We are awaiting the test results and the veterinarian’s official report, which will help determine the cause of death,” the statement reads.

Phoenix Relax Park also stated that it is paying special attention to the condition of the other animals and their living conditions. Representatives of the complex expressed their willingness to engage in dialogue with animal welfare organizations and promised to report on the established circumstances once the test results are received.

In the statement, the facility also rejected accusations of indifference toward animals, emphasizing that for many years it has been helping stray animals, funding their care, and taking in animals that are brought to it.

Police reported that on October 26 at 10:04 a.m., they received a report of suspected animal cruelty at a petting zoo in the village of Polianytsia in the Carpathian region. The report alleged that a female deer may not have received veterinary care.

An investigative team and a veterinarian were dispatched to the scene. It was preliminarily determined that a female spotted deer had died. No visible physical injuries were found during the examination. The veterinarian performed a necropsy and collected samples for laboratory testing, which should help determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the animal’s death and looking into reports that it may not have received the necessary care. The police are also investigating whether the wild animals were being kept legally at the facility, whether it possesses all the documents required by law, and whether the facility complied with regulations regarding animal housing conditions. Based on the results of the investigation, a legal assessment of the incident will be provided.

Source: UAnimals

Earlier in Mykolaiv, a tigress that had escaped from a zoo enclosure was captured.

As a reminder, an Amur tigress escaped from a zoo enclosure in Mykolaiv.

Prior to that, a monkey escaped from a zoo in Kharkiv and roamed the city.

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