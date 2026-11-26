In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the case of a company director and three of his subordinates—who are accused of embezzling more than 8 million cubic meters of natural gas from the state gas transmission system—has been referred to court. The losses are estimated at 203.4 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the mastermind behind the scheme was a 50-year-old executive of a joint Ukrainian-Azerbaijani enterprise that extracted gas from the Velykomostivske field in the Sheptytskyi District of Lviv Oblast. He enlisted a foreman and two oil and gas production operators to participate in the scheme.

In 2019, the company entered into an agreement with the state-owned LLC “Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine” to use the gas transmission system to transport its own produced gas. Gas volumes were recorded using a special sealed metering unit.

According to the investigation, from January 2022 to November 2025, members of the group tampered with the equipment. A foreman and operators adjusted the position of the valve on the metering unit, falsifying the meter readings. This created the appearance that the company was feeding its own gas into the gas transmission system, even though this was not actually happening.

Based on the falsified data, the director drew up fictitious acceptance and transfer certificates. This allowed them to divert resources from the state network and subsequently sell them to other enterprises, including companies under their control.

The four suspects were notified of the charges against them on May 19, 2026. The director was additionally charged with money laundering of property obtained by criminal means. On September 23, after new evidence was obtained, the charges were amended—the group members were charged with committing a crime as part of an organized group.

The Ivano-Frankivsk City Court ordered all four to be held in pretrial detention with the possibility of bail. Prosecutors requested that bail for the director be set at 166.4 million UAH, but the court set it at 5.4 million UAH.

In addition, at the request of the prosecutors, the property and corporate rights of the scheme’s organizer in eight companies were seized.

The pretrial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. The case was investigated by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, with operational support from the regional office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, prosecutors from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against the head of the Lviv City Council, her deputy, the acting head of the education department, and the deputy director of an enterprise for purchasing substandard coal for educational institutions, resulting in losses of nearly 2.3 million hryvnias. In addition, the city council chair is accused of receiving improper benefits from subordinates.

In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses of over 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

In September 2025, the prosecutor’s office requested a warrant for the arrest of Olga Drozdova, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration, who is accused in a case involving the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters at inflated prices.

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