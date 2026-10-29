In the Carpathian region, officials from the State Labor Service will stand trial for extorting money from businesses and covering up fatal incidents

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, an indictment against three officials from the State Labor Service and the director of an occupational safety training center has been filed with the court. According to investigators, they received money from business owners in exchange for avoiding inspections, falsifying documents, and covering up workplace accidents.

According to the investigation, the organized group was created by one of the officials from the Southwestern Interregional Directorate of the State Labor Service. He recruited two subordinates, and the director of an occupational safety training center acted as an intermediary in the scheme.

Business owners paid for document registration, the ability to operate without interference, and to avoid inspections and liability for violations of labor laws. Separately, members of the group offered business owners, for a fee, to ensure favorable conclusions based on the results of accident investigations.

An employee’s death was covered up for money

One of the documented incidents occurred in September 2025. An electrician died at a company in Ivano-Frankivsk. The director of the training center was responsible for occupational safety at the company and, according to the investigation, acted as an intermediary in the scheme.

Law enforcement officials determined that, in exchange for $2,500, the defendants secured a favorable conclusion for the company regarding a special investigation into the fatal accident. In addition, they retroactively added the deceased to the record of an allegedly successfully passed occupational safety exam and forged the corresponding certificate. The document was signed by the department head.

According to the investigation, they followed a similar scheme after an auto repair shop employee was injured in Tysmenytsia in October 2025 and a farm worker was injured in the Kolomyia region in November. For 20,000 UAH and 40,000 UAH, respectively, no special investigations into these cases were conducted at all.

Over 450,000 hryvnias for nine incidents

Another method of obtaining undue benefits involved issuing documents certifying training and testing on occupational safety. Business owners paid between 1,200 and 1,600 UAH per employee, even though no actual training took place at the center.

In total, from March to November 2025, law enforcement documented nine instances of receiving illicit benefits totaling over 450,000 hryvnias.

The organized group was exposed in November 2025, and in July 2026, its members were notified of new charges. The pretrial investigation has now been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

The defendants’ actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receipt of unlawful benefits by an organized group. They face up to 10 years in prison, along with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in related activities for up to three years.

At the request of the prosecutors, the suspects were suspended from their positions.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Lviv Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigations, with operational support from the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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