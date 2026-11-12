A large-scale ecstasy trafficking operation was uncovered in the Carpathian region: psychotropic substances worth 9 million hryvnias were seized

In the Carpathian region, law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to distribute psychotropic substances and detained a 21-year-old man originally from the Zhytomyr region. According to the investigation, the man packaged the drugs in a rented apartment in Burshtyn and mailed orders to buyers in various regions of Ukraine.

During a search, police seized nearly 11,000 ecstasy pills prepared for sale. The estimated value of the shipment is 9 million hryvnias.

The court remanded the suspect in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to police, the man ordered the psychotropic substances via a messaging app and sold them for 500–1,000 hryvnias per pill. During the search, authorities seized nine packages of pills, which likely contain MDMA, and discovered an additional 4 kilograms of amphetamine in a hiding place near Burshtyn. The detainee was also wanted by authorities and is a defendant in a case of intentional homicide in the Zhytomyr region. He has been notified of charges under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman was caught selling hard drugs. In Netishyn, a 22-year-old woman was detained with a package of drugs.

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