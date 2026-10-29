In the Carpathian region, fraudsters who stole nearly ₴645,000 from Ukrainians' bank accounts were caught

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, three young residents of the Kolomyia district were apprehended; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

Law enforcement officials determined that the perpetrators gained access to the online banking accounts of customers at a state-owned bank and transferred the stolen funds through so-called “mules.” All three suspects have been notified of the charges against them.

According to the investigation, in March 2025, the suspects purchased a database containing usernames and passwords for the accounts of a state-owned bank’s customers through a private Telegram channel. They used this information to gain unauthorized access to other people’s accounts.

To bypass the bank’s security system when logging into apps from their phones, the suspects changed the passwords. In this way, they blocked access for the actual account holders.

After gaining control of the bank accounts, the perpetrators transferred all available funds to the accounts of acquaintances—so-called “mules.” These individuals provided their bank cards for permanent use in exchange for a fee of 1,000 hryvnias.

The money was then transferred to accounts under their control, withdrawn from ATMs and retail store cash registers, and subsequently distributed among the participants in the scheme.

According to the investigation, the criminal scheme operated from March 2025 to January 2026. During this period, the young men managed to “empty” the accounts of 16 bank customers, causing them losses of nearly 645,000 hryvnias.

To maintain secrecy, the suspects used new smartphones and SIM cards each time and withdrew the stolen money through various terminals.

During searches of the suspects’ residences and one of the “drop-off points,” law enforcement officers seized:

21 cell phones;

206 SIM cards;

14 bank cards;

an automatic rifle;

163 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and four magazines for the firearm;

narcotic substances;

over 150,000 hryvnias;

2,000 U.S. dollars.

Prosecutors from the Kolomyia District Prosecutor’s Office notified all three members of the group that they were suspected of unauthorized interference with information (automated) systems and the secret theft of another person’s property—theft. According to the investigation, the crimes were committed repeatedly and by prior conspiracy by a group of individuals.

The legal classification of the suspects’ actions was determined under Part 5 of Article 361 and Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On October 22, the Kolomyia City and District Court imposed pretrial measures on the suspects at the request of prosecutors. Two adult suspects were remanded in custody with the possibility of bail set at over 665,000 hryvnias each. The minor was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

According to law enforcement officials, this is the second group of cybercriminals uncovered in the Carpathian region since the beginning of 2026.

Previously, using a similar scheme, five young men from the Kolomyia region stole nearly 900,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 33 Ukrainians.

In late May 2026, prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against these suspects with the court. The case is currently pending trial.

Earlier, investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department in Kyiv, in collaboration with the cyber police, completed a pretrial investigation and filed an indictment against a Kyiv resident who defrauded a volunteer who was a former military servicemember.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30-hryvnia customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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