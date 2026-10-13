Prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have charged a 62-year-old resident of the Kalush District with violating traffic safety rules, which resulted in the death of a young child. He is charged with an offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the man worked as a bus driver. On October 9, 2026, he was transporting passengers on the Dolyna–Yakubiv route. At the final stop, a 21-year-old woman got off the bus with two small children: she was holding her two-year-old daughter in her arms, while her four-year-old son was walking beside her.

According to the investigation, the driver, without making sure that the boy had moved a safe distance away from the vehicle, began to drive and struck him with the right rear wheel.

The child died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was tested for intoxication—the test showed that he was sober.

Prosecutors requested that the suspect be subject to the only possible preventive measure—detention. However, the investigating judge imposed a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention, setting bail at over 500,000 UAH. The prosecutor’s office is appealing this ruling by the investigating judge.

The penalty under the article with which the man is charged provides for imprisonment of 3 to 8 years and disqualification from driving for up to 3 years.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of her infant. In the Carpathian region, a drunk driver caused a fatal traffic accident. As a reminder, the police have warned Ukrainians about fake fines for traffic violations. Fines for speeding will be sharply increased in Ukraine.

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