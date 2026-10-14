Traffic will slow down at the Chop border crossing on October 15 due to a power outage

On October 15, at the “Chop (Tisa)” international border crossing on the border with Hungary, the processing of passenger cars and trucks will be temporarily slowed down due to maintenance work and a power outage.

The restrictions will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During this time, inspection procedures will proceed more slowly due to a temporary power outage.

Border guards urge drivers and carriers to take these circumstances into account when planning their trips and crossing the border.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Polish Ministry of Defense has ruled out the possibility of shooting down targets over Ukraine.

Poland has concluded its air operation following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

In Poland, the Civil Protection Agency (RCB) warned the Lublin Voivodeship of an airborne threat.

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