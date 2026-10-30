Critically low water levels have been observed on some Ukrainian rivers. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has warned that the dangerous situation will persist from October 31 through November 13.

The highest danger level—Level III (brown)—has been declared for rivers in the Pripyat sub-basin in the Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions.

The warning also applies to certain rivers in the Dniester, San, and Western Bug basins in the Lviv and Volyn regions.

According to forecasters, water levels in certain sections will be close to the lowest on record, and in some places may drop even lower. On some small rivers, the flow may cease entirely.

“Level III danger—brown,” the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center emphasized.

This warning level indicates a significant water shortage and low water levels. Under critical conditions, water levels may drop below the design levels of water intakes and pumping stations, as well as hinder navigation.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook

In the first half of October, the situation on many rivers in Ukraine remained challenging due to low water levels. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, in some places there was so little water that it posed a threat to the functioning of river ecosystems.

In the Kyiv region, the Bucha River, a left tributary of the Irpin, has completely dried up.

As a reminder, Lake Svitiaz in Volyn has noticeably shrunk: in some areas, the water has receded dozens of meters from the shoreline, and parts of the territory that were previously flooded are now accessible on foot.

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