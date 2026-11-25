Doctors at the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital saved 16-year-old Nazar, who was involved in a serious accident in March 2025 after falling off his motorcycle. The teenager was in critical condition, underwent several complex surgeries, and went through a long rehabilitation process. Now he is walking again, studying, and pursuing a career.

According to the doctors, after falling off his motorcycle, Nazar was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Medical staff diagnosed him with a diffuse brain contusion, fractures of the skull base and vault, an intracerebral hematoma, and other injuries.

“Every day in the anesthesiology and intensive care unit was a trial. The doctors did everything they could to save the boy. A series of complex surgical procedures were performed, including neurosurgical operations, among them cranioplasty,” the hospital stated.

Once his condition stabilized, Nazar was transferred to an orthopedic and trauma center, where he began rehabilitation. A multidisciplinary team of specialists worked with the teenager, helping him regain his motor skills and independence.

In June 2025, the boy was discharged home in a wheelchair. Even then, however, he was already making his first attempts to stand up.

However, his rehabilitation did not end there. Nazar returned to the center repeatedly to undergo subsequent rounds of rehabilitation.

“That was just the beginning. Nazar returned to the center again and again for subsequent rehabilitation courses. By the fall of 2026, he had already completed his seventh course. Today, Nazar is 17 years old. He walks, studies, and is pursuing a career,” the medical facility added.

The story of his recovery was shared on the medical facility’s page on November 24.

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