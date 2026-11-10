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News Ukraine

In the Rivne region, the body of a woman was found while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in a farm building

UA NEWS 10 November 2026 13:20
In the Rivne region, the body of a woman was found while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in a farm building

On the afternoon of November 9, a fire broke out in a farm building in the village of Blazhove, Rokytne Community, in the Sarny District. While extinguishing the fire, rescue workers discovered the body of a woman.

 

By the time the firefighters arrived, the fire had completely engulfed the summer kitchen. The firefighters quickly applied fire-suppressing agents and prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby residential building.

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While extinguishing the fire, rescue workers discovered the body of a woman born in 1951.

Experts are determining the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Kyiv’s Obolon district, a body was found at the scene of a building fire.

On the afternoon of November 6, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv at the direction of Ukrenergo.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

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