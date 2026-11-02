Commuter trains are experiencing widespread delays in the Rivne region and other regions

On Monday, November 2, commuter trains in several regions of Ukraine are running behind schedule. Train No. 6283 from Shepetivka to Rivne is the farthest behind schedule, with a delay of 1 hour and 58 minutes.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia. According to the carrier, Train No. 6283 is delayed starting from the Slavuta-1 station.

Other trains with the longest delays include:

No. 6255 Vapniarka–Odesa-Holovna—1 hour and 33 minutes behind schedule, from the Borshchi station;

No. 6254 Shepetivka — Koziatyn-1 — 1 hour and 15 minutes, from Poninka Station;

No. 6701 Kyiv-Passenger (Pivnichna) — Myronivka — 1 hour 10 minutes, from Ozernyi Station;

No. 6413 Pomichna — Odesa-Main — 1 hour 8 minutes, departing from Raukhivka Station;

No. 6221 Shepetivka — Lanivtsi — 1 hour 1 minute, from Klembivka Station.

Delays in Other Regions

In the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions, the following commuter trains are running late:

No. 6404 Odesa-Holovna — Martynivska — 46 minutes;

No. 6272 Podilsk — Pomichna — 33 minutes;

No. 6252 Odesa-Holovna — Vapniarka — 30 minutes;

No. 6332 Kolosivka — Znam’yanka-Pasazhyrska — 20 minutes.

In the Poltava and Chernihiv regions, the following trains are delayed:

No. 6524 Nizhyn — Hrebinka — 38 minutes;

No. 6242 Hrebinka — Bakhmach-Passenger — 37 minutes.

In the Cherkasy region, train No. 6355 Cherkasy–Uman is running 29 minutes behind schedule.

Ukrzaliznytsia did not specify the reasons for the delays in its announcement.

Notice to Passengers

The carrier emphasizes that train service may be temporarily suspended in the event of an increased security threat.

“If a train is delayed due to an air raid alert, do not wait for its arrival on the platform; instead, stay in a safe place. Train service will resume only after the air threat has passed,” Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

Due to shelling of the railway infrastructure in Dnipro, trains are experiencing delays of up to 16 hours.

Previously, Ukrzaliznytsia had warned of train delays due to Russian attacks on the Dnipro train station.

Ukrzaliznytsia has also changed the schedules for some commuter trains.

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