Ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border could nearly double—reaching 150,000 crossings per day.

The longest lines are expected at the border with Poland, through which about half of all travelers pass.

Currently, about 80,000 people cross the border daily, and up to 90,000 on weekends. Before the holidays, an increase in the number of people returning to Ukraine is expected, and after the holidays, an increase in those wishing to travel abroad.

The State Border Guard Service warns that peak traffic could last about three weeks, with the longest lines expected a few days before Christmas and on New Year’s Eve.

Travelers are advised to check the congestion levels at border crossing points in advance. The fewest people usually cross the border in the morning and at the beginning of the week, so it’s best to choose these times for your trip.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As of the evening of November 20, a backlog of vehicles leaving Ukraine has been observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast.

On Ukraine’s western border, the longest lines were reported at the Shehyni border crossing.

Moldova has agreed to organize joint border control on its territory at two road checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. These are the “Kryva–Mamalyga” and “Mirne–Tabaky” checkpoints. The new procedure should help speed up border crossings and reduce risks for passengers and border guards during Russian shelling.

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