A petition calling for a ban on sweet treats during the holidays in preschools has appeared on the Cabinet of Ministers' website

In Ukraine, there is a proposal to ban bringing cakes, candy, cookies, sugary drinks, and other sweets to preschools for birthday celebrations and other events. Instead, children would be allowed to bring only a specific list of foods, including fruit and plain cookies.

It is also proposed that parents be required to agree on the contents of the festive menu with the kindergarten administration in advance.

A corresponding petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website, proposing the establishment of uniform rules for organizing festive treats in preschool education institutions. The initiative aims to protect children’s health, particularly those with diabetes, food allergies, intolerances to certain foods, or other medical contraindications.

Why Are They Proposing to Change the Rules for Celebrations in Kindergartens?

The petition notes that previously, the issue of holiday treats was regulated by the Instructions on the Organization of Meals for Children in Preschool Educational Institutions, approved by Joint Order No. 298/227 of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health on April 17, 2006. The document prohibited bringing cream cakes, pastries, ice cream, and sweet carbonated beverages to kindergartens, while allowing certain other foods for celebrations. However, this order expired in 2026.

In light of this, it is proposed to establish new mandatory requirements for foods that parents, staff members, or other individuals bring to treat the children.

What sweets and drinks are they seeking to ban?

Specifically, the ban would cover cakes, pastries, Swiss rolls, cookies, waffles, gingerbread, cupcakes, donuts, candies, chocolate, caramel, lollipops, marmalade, marshmallows, and other sweets.

They also propose prohibiting the bringing of sweet carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, lemonades, packaged juices, nectars, and other fruit drinks—including those with no added sugar—if they are used as holiday treats instead of whole fruits.

What Children Will Be Allowed to Bring to Celebrations

Instead, they propose allowing fresh fruits, berries, and industrially produced shortbread cookies with a sugar content of less than 10 grams per 100 grams of product. At the same time, the cookies must meet sodium content requirements and contain no synthetic colors, flavors, sweeteners, flavor enhancers, or preservatives.

Stricter restrictions are proposed for children under three years of age. Specifically, holiday treats must not contain added sugar, and shortbread cookies and other products with added sugars must not be served to this age group.

Separate requirements apply to fruits and berries. It will be necessary to verify their purchase and ensure proper transportation, storage, washing, and preparation for consumption. The products must also be age-appropriate for children to minimize the risk of choking.

Parents would be required to give three days’ notice of treats

It is proposed that parents who plan to bring permitted foods for celebrations be required to notify the kindergarten administration at least three business days in advance.

In turn, the facility must inform the parents of all children in the relevant group in advance about the planned treats, their ingredients, and any potential allergens.

This will allow families whose children have special dietary needs to notify the facility in advance of any restrictions and agree on a safe alternative.

Children with diabetes and allergies should not be excluded from celebrations

It is also proposed to ensure the equal participation of all children in celebrations, regardless of their health status. Kindergarten administrators and staff must prevent situations in which a child is excluded from a group activity or does not receive safe treats due to diabetes, allergies, or other medical contraindications.

Memorandum No. 41/011249-26ep notes that currently, parents of children with special dietary needs are sometimes forced to negotiate with other families on their own to limit sweets. In particular, the letter cites a case where the parents of other children refused to forgo sweet treats, even though there was a child with diabetes in the group.

Who Will Be Responsible for Ensuring Compliance with the New Rules

To avoid such situations, it is proposed that responsibility for compliance with the rules be placed on the administration of the institutions and designated employees within the scope of their authority. Celebrations of birthdays and other events should not serve as a basis for circumventing state requirements for children’s nutrition.

To implement the proposed changes, the Cabinet of Ministers is being asked to amend Resolution No. 305 of March 24, 2021, by establishing a separate procedure for organizing festive treats in kindergartens with a clear list of permitted and prohibited foods.

At the same time, it is emphasized that this is not about canceling birthday parties or other celebrations in kindergartens, but about replacing sweets with safer alternatives so that all children can participate in the celebrations without risk to their health.

The information was reported by the Judicial and Legal Gazette.

Parents have identified the main shortcomings of school meals and shared their suggestions for the menu.

Meanwhile, the government plans to expand the free school meal program to all students in grades 1 through 11 nationwide starting in 2026.

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