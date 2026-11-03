In the Sumy region, a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl

The court sentenced a 43-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he met a child on social media, invited her to his home, and systematically sexually abused her. He also produced and possessed pornographic photographs featuring the girl.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced the verdict on November 3.

According to the investigation, the man met the girl on a social media platform. She immediately told him she was 13 years old, but this did not stop him from continuing to communicate with her. In late 2025, he arranged for her to travel from another region to his home in the Sumy region.

The girl agreed to live with the man, without fully understanding the nature of his actions. For some time, he systematically sexually abused her. In addition, he produced pornographic photographs of the child and stored them for his own viewing.

The girl’s mother, who was an alcoholic, did not notice her daughter’s disappearance until several days later and then reported it to the police. Afterward, the child was returned home. She was subsequently removed from her family and placed with a foster family. The mother’s parental rights were terminated.

In court, the defendant admitted only partial guilt. Prosecutors proved his guilt in soliciting a child for sexual purposes, sexually assaulting a minor, and producing and possessing child pornography.

The man was convicted under Part 3 of Article 156-1, Parts 4 and 6 of Article 152, and Parts 1 and 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The prosecution was led by a team of prosecutors headed by Oleksandr Panchenko, head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man is accused of sexually assaulting his 4-year-old nephew.

In the Lviv region, a man was convicted of sexually assaulting his stepsister.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting his niece.

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