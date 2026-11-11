In the Sumy region, a soldier was selling decommissioned mines; he was detained while making a sale

In the Sumy region, law enforcement officers exposed a military servicemember who organized the illegal sale of ammunition officially written off as used during combat operations. The operation was carried out by officers from the Internal and Own Security Department of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment “Steel Border” in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Sumy Oblast.

According to the investigation, the man was selling 120-mm and 82-mm mortar rounds. Law enforcement officers documented three instances of sales totaling 450 rounds of ammunition worth nearly 800,000 hryvnias. During another attempted sale, the soldier was detained, and the shells were seized.

The suspect was notified of charges under the article on the illegal sale of explosive substances.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, a lieutenant colonel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was caught taking kickbacks for destroyed enemy equipment.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

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