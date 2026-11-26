On November 25, 2026, prosecutors from the Terebovlia District Prosecutor’s Office served notices of suspicion on a 53-year-old resident of the Chortkiv District in the Ternopil Region and his 22-year-old accomplice. They are charged with organizing the illegal smuggling of a person across Ukraine’s state border for financial gain (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspects decided to take advantage of the vulnerable situation and difficult financial circumstances of their accomplice’s sister, who has been disabled since childhood. Since the law allows men to travel abroad to accompany a spouse with a disability, the suspects decided to profit from arranging such a marriage.

In October 2026, through acquaintances, the accomplices found a resident of the Pidvolochysk community who was of draft age and whose deferment from mobilization was about to expire. He was offered money to marry a woman with a disability. Initially, the suspects priced their services at $6,000, but later raised the amount to $8,000. They received 2,000 hryvnias from the client to process a foreign passport for the future wife and oversaw the submission of the documents.

In November 2026, the accomplices brought the woman with a disability to the Pidvolochysk Department of the State Registry of Civil Status Acts, where she registered her marriage to the “groom.” After receiving the marriage certificate, which granted the man the right to leave Ukraine without hindrance, the suspects received a deposit of $7,500 from him (over 338,000 hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate). Another $500 was to be paid to them immediately before crossing the border.

Immediately after the money was handed over, the participants in the scheme were detained by law enforcement officers.

The issue of imposing preventive measures is currently being decided.