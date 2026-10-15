In the Ternopil region, an oncologist is suspected of entering false medical records into the electronic healthcare system. Services were not actually provided to patients, yet funds were allocated from the state budget to pay the doctor’s salary.

According to the investigation, the doctor used her own qualified electronic signature and repeatedly entered fictitious information about consultations and home visits to palliative care patients. The amount of damages caused exceeded 70,000 hryvnias.

The doctor was notified of her status as a suspect under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for 3 to 6 years of imprisonment, as well as a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

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