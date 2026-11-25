Following one of the massive missile attacks on Ukraine, Russian forces used missiles with cluster warheads over the Ternopil region. In one of the region’s communities, law enforcement officers discovered unexploded ordnance left behind after the strike.

Specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit of the Ternopil Regional Police Department removed the dangerous items and neutralized them at a specially designated safe location.

Vitaliy Yaroshenko, acting head of the regional police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, explained that the warhead of a single such missile can contain up to 60 submunitions, each weighing more than four kilograms. They are capable of scattering over an area of about six hectares.

Most of these munitions explode upon impact with the ground or other obstacles. However, those that fail to detonate remain dangerous even after the attack has ended.

Police are urging citizens not to approach the impact sites of rockets and drones. The debris may contain explosive elements. These areas are being inspected by police and State Emergency Service specialists, who are neutralizing any munitions found.

If you notice a suspicious object, stop. Do not approach it or touch it. Do not attempt to pick it up, move it, or take it apart. Warn people nearby and carefully walk away the same way you came. From a safe location, call the police at 102, the State Emergency Service at 101, or the single emergency number 112. Report exactly where you spotted the object.

As soon as you hear an air raid siren, head to a shelter and stay there until the all-clear is given. While air defense systems and mobile fire teams are in operation, it is dangerous to be outside, go out onto a balcony, or approach windows. Bullets and debris from downed aerial targets can injure people. This information comes from the Ternopil Regional Police. On November 1, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kremenets community of the Ternopil region. On the morning of October 18, a Russian drone attacked an energy facility in the village of Staryi Vyshnivets in the Kremenets District of the Ternopil Region. As a result of the strike, some residents were left without electricity.

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