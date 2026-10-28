In the Ternopil region, scammers swindled nearly ₴350,000 from the mother of a missing soldier

A woman from the Ternopil district transferred nearly 350,000 hryvnias to scammers, hoping to find out what had happened to her son, a soldier who had gone missing. The criminals took advantage of her despair and suggested she consult a so-called psychic who could supposedly tell her where her son was and what had happened to him.

Police are identifying those involved in the fraud and warning citizens about similar scams. The scammers manipulate the emotions of relatives of missing persons, giving them false hope of receiving at least some news about their loved ones.

A resident of one of the villages in the Velykoberezovytska community contacted officers at Police Department No. 2 in Ternopil. The woman explained that she had been trying to find out the fate of her son, who was serving in the military and is considered missing, but instead fell victim to scammers.

The victim had posted photos of her son and information about his disappearance on social media. One day, an unknown woman messaged her. The stranger expressed sympathy, showed understanding, and said that she herself was the mother of a soldier who had gone missing in action.

This interaction touched the victim’s heart, and she began corresponding frequently with her new acquaintance. Eventually, the woman advised her to consult a psychic who could supposedly reveal where her missing son was and what had happened to him.

The woman seized upon this offer as her last hope and began communicating with yet another stranger who claimed to have extraordinary abilities.

The services of the fake psychic turned out to be not just paid for, but extremely expensive. Over the course of several days, the victim transferred nearly 350,000 hryvnias via postal and bank transfers.

Eventually, the woman realized she was being taken advantage of and went to the police.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud. Law enforcement officials are identifying the individuals involved in the scam.

Police are urging citizens to be cautious and not to trust strangers who promise, for a fee, to determine the fate of missing persons. People should be especially vigilant when unknown individuals attempt to exploit the pain and despair of military personnel’s relatives.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an indictment has been filed against an organized group that stole money from citizens through phishing websites disguised as the state platform “eDopomoga.” According to the prosecutor’s office, the perpetrators tricked victims into revealing their banking information and stole nearly 1 million hryvnias.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The criminals send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30 hryvnia customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to investigators, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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