One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a traffic accident involving a public bus in the Ternopil region

In the Ternopil region, one person was killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger car collided with a public bus. As of Tuesday, October 27, those injured included the bus driver and 13 passengers, including a minor girl.

As a reminder, the traffic accident occurred on Monday, October 26, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the highway between the village of Panasivka in the Skalat community and the village of Malyi Khodachkiv in the Velykobirkiv community.

According to preliminary reports, a 23-year-old resident of the Husiatyn community, driving a Kia Sportage, veered into the oncoming lane, where she collided with a scheduled bus traveling from Ternopil to Kalagarivka.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Kia Sportage died at the scene from her injuries.

In connection with this incident, police investigators entered the details into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules by persons driving vehicles, if such violation resulted in the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police are determining the circumstances of the accident as part of the pretrial investigation.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

We would like to add that two people were killed and a child was injured in a traffic accident in the Kharkiv region.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident.

Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a bus carrying passengers that overturned in the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv.

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