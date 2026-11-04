In the Ternopil region, the search for the remains of residents who died in the former village of Puzhnyky has resumed

In the Ternopil region, a new phase of search operations has begun in the area of the former village of Puzhnyky, whose residents were killed during an armed attack in February 1945. The work will take place from November 4 to 10, 2026.

The search operations are being conducted on the site of the former village of Puzhnyky, which is now located within the village of Sadove in the Koropetska settlement community of the Chortkiv District, Ternopil Region. The goal of the work is to locate the remains of the residents who tragically perished in February 1945.

The research will be carried out by the LLC “Specialized Institution ‘Volyn Antiquities’” with the participation of Polish experts. Staff from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, representatives of the “Freedom and Democracy” Foundation, and the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland will join the efforts.

The search operations are part of the implementation of agreements reached following the work of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Dignified Burials.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance is also involving specialists from the Ivano-Frankivsk municipal enterprise “Memory.” They will provide professional oversight and advise participants during the research.

In April–May 2025, exhumation work was already conducted on the site of the former village. At that time, the remains of 42 people were discovered.

In September 2025, they were solemnly reburied on the grounds of the old cemetery in the former village of Puzhnyky. Delegations from Ukraine and the Republic of Poland participated in the ceremony.

However, the remaining search operations conducted in 2026 failed to locate any burial sites.

Puzhnyky is a former village in the Ternopil region where members of the Polish ethnic group lived in a compact community during the interwar period.

In February 1945, the village came under armed attack. According to archival sources, some of the residents were killed, and the village itself was burned to the ground.

In June 1945, the residents of Puzhnyky were resettled to Poland, specifically to the towns of Nemiślowice and Ratowice.

In 1949, the Soviet authorities dissolved the village. Its territory remained uninhabited thereafter and was gradually overgrown with forest.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

As a reminder, on June 27, Polish Minister of Culture and National Heritage Marta Chenkovska announced the completion of the second phase of the search for mass graves of Poles killed by the UPA in the area of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region. According to her, a second grave was not found during the search.

Earlier, a new phase of the search for possible burial sites of Poles killed in February 1945 began in Puzhnyky, Ternopil Oblast. Representatives of the “Freedom and Democracy” Foundation, experts from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, and Ukrainian researchers are participating in the work.

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