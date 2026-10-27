A doctor in the Ternopil region was convicted of issuing fraudulent disability certificates

The Ternopil City and District Court handed down a verdict against three residents of the region—including a resident physician at one of the local hospitals—for extorting and receiving unlawful benefits in exchange for influencing the decisions of public officials. In exchange for 17,000 U.S. dollars, the accomplices promised to produce forged medical records regarding inpatient treatment so that a man of draft age could subsequently obtain a Group II disability status illegally.

In addition, the resident physician separately offered to arrange a fictitious disability for another man subject to military conscription in exchange for 3,000 U.S. dollars. Taking into account the prior criminal records of two participants in the scheme, the court sentenced the resident physician to 3 years in prison, his accomplice to 2 years and 6 months in prison, and ordered the third defendant to pay a fine of over 445,000 hryvnias.

Source: Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a group of five people was exposed, including three doctors from the military medical commission, who, for 10,000–12,000 dollars, helped individuals obtain a Category II disability status without legal grounds.

In addition, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, medical professionals were exposed for helping men of draft age obtain fictitious disability status to travel abroad in exchange for bribes. The suspects charged $500 for their services.

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