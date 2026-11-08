In the Ternopil region, another phase of the search in Puzhnyky has been completed: no mass grave was found

Ukrainian and Polish experts have completed the latest phase of search operations in the area of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region. No mass graves of those who died during World War II were found this time. However, the researchers discovered the foundation of a cemetery chapel and the remains of other structures.

During this latest phase of research into the remains of residents of the former village of Puzhnyky, experts did not find a mass grave. Instead, they managed to locate several archaeological sites.

“We preliminarily believe that we have stumbled upon the foundation of a chapel, where funeral services were held for the deceased before burial, as well as a farm building. We also discovered stone masonry that may be part of a road,” representatives of the “Volyn Antiquities” institute said.

The next stage of the research may involve the use of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology—a modern laser scanning method that allows for a detailed study of the terrain.

LiDAR surveying should help experts identify the possible location of a mass grave. The process of obtaining the necessary permit to carry out such work is currently underway.

Experts from the specialized institution “Volyn Antiquities” participated in the search expedition on the Ukrainian side. The Polish side was represented by specialists from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin and representatives of the “Freedom and Democracy” Foundation.

On November 4, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance announced the start of search operations for the remains of residents of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

Puzhnyky is a former village where members of the Polish ethnic group lived in a compact community between the two world wars.

In February 1945, the village was subjected to an armed attack. According to archival sources, some of the village’s residents were killed, and the village itself was burned to the ground.

The search efforts are intended to help locate the burial sites of the victims and determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

This was reported by the specialized institution “Volyn Antiquities.”

Earlier, in Puzhnyky, Ternopil Oblast, a new phase of the search for possible burial sites of Poles killed in February 1945 began. Representatives of the “Freedom and Democracy” Foundation, experts from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, and Ukrainian researchers are participating in the work.

In the Ternopil region, a new phase of search operations has begun on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, whose residents were killed during an armed attack in February 1945. The work will take place from November 4 to 10, 2026.

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