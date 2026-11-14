A gas tanker overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway; traffic has been blocked

The accident occurred at the 115th kilometer of the M-03 highway near the village of Bohdanivka in the Boryspil District. The truck was carrying gas condensate; a fire broke out after it overturned, and traffic is disrupted in both directions.

The traffic accident occurred at the 115th kilometer of the M-03 highway near the village of Bohdanivka in the Boryspil district.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a DAF truck lost control and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

Patrol officers and rescue workers are on the scene. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Information regarding possible fatalities and injuries is currently being verified. There is no official confirmation of casualties. Eyewitness reports of the driver’s death have not yet been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced that traffic has been blocked in both directions. The Boryspil District Patrol Police also warned drivers about traffic disruptions on this section of the road.

Drivers are urged to take the situation into account when planning their trips and to choose alternative routes whenever possible.

Sources: Boryspil Patrol Police, Timur Tkachenko

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