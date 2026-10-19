An additional 879 million hryvnias has been allocated for a military cemetery in the Kyiv region

On October 13, the state institution “National Military Memorial Cemetery” signed a new contract worth 879 million hryvnias with the consortium “Building Yua,” which has been constructing the memorial cemetery in the Hatne community in the Kyiv region for the past three years. The contract does not pertain to a new phase of work, but rather to the first stage of construction, specifically the first and second launch complexes.

The contracting authority explained why it selected the “Building Yua” consortium without conducting an open tender. Since August 2024, this contractor has been executing the main contract for the construction of the first phase of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, with a total value of 1.75 billion hryvnias.

According to the state agency, during the project’s implementation, a need arose for additional construction work not provided for in the initial documentation. The client attributed this to unforeseeable circumstances that made such work necessary to continue construction.

“The additional work is technically, technologically, and economically linked to the main contract and must be performed simultaneously and sequentially,” emphasized the state institution “National Military Memorial Cemetery.”

In September 2026, the military cemetery construction project was revised. Following this, an expert report was prepared, and the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs issued an order approving the project documentation for funding the additional work in the amount of 879 million hryvnias.

At the same time, it remains unclear exactly which works require such significant funding. The procurement documentation published by the contracting authority does not include details regarding the list of these works.

All that is known is that the additional work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. A funding schedule has also been published, according to which the “Building Yua” consortium is to utilize 685 million hryvnias of the allocated 879 million hryvnias between October and December 2026. The new funding is also drawing attention given the funds that have already been allocated for the construction of the military cemetery.

According to the government web portal Spending, more than 800 million hryvnias were spent on the first phase of construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery between 2024 and 2026. All funds, including advance payments, were transferred to the account of the “Building Yua” consortium.

At the same time, budget expenditures for the construction of the military cemetery in 2026 were significantly reduced compared to the previous two years. The largest payment, amounting to 17.51 million hryvnias, was made in mid-July.

Back in June, the contractor filed a complaint with the client regarding the unsatisfactory pace of construction. The “Building Yua” consortium stated that the delays were not its fault.

Among the obstacles, the contractor cited adverse weather conditions, power outages, and systematic obstruction of work by individuals.

Source: Glavkom investigation

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